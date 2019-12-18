FY2019 EPS Estimates for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Decreased by Analyst

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baozun in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. HSBC started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of BZUN opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Baozun has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 341.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth $609,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 61,885.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

