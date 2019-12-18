FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nextgen Healthcare Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Dougherty & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on Nextgen Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NXGN stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $966.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 493.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

