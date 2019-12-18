G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.40, approximately 17,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 16,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

GFSZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

G4S/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

