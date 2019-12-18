Gas Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1.09 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00013819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, DragonEX, Koinex, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Huobi, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Poloniex, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

