Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEMD. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 88 ($1.16).

GEMD opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

