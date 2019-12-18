GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on GLNCY. ValuEngine raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

GLNCY stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.95. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

