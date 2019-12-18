Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.