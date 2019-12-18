GNC (NYSE:GNC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE GNC opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. GNC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. GNC’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GNC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GNC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GNC by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,822,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 425,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GNC by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 941,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GNC by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 253,956 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GNC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

