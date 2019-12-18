Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 508

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Petrofac to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 542.73 ($7.14).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 373 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 407.96.

In other Petrofac news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

