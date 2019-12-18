Golem (GNT) Price Tops $0.0284

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, BigONE, GOPAX and CoinExchange. Golem has a total market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tux Exchange, DragonEX, Tidex, ABCC, Liqui, Coinbe, Bitbns, Koinex, BitMart, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Huobi, BitBay, Mercatox, GOPAX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Iquant, OOOBTC, Poloniex, BigONE, Livecoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, Zebpay, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Binance, Cobinhood and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

