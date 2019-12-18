Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Down 18.5%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s stock price dropped 18.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 266,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 76,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.