Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $116.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $824,130.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $301,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,117. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.