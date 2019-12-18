Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from an add rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.