Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

