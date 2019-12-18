Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

HASI stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

