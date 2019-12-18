Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director William P. Wall Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.63 million, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Haynes International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Haynes International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

