HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Receives $157.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,620 shares of company stock worth $5,725,883. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $146.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

