Heico (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Heico will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 1,210 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 27.6% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth $237,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

