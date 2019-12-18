Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.55.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.52. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at $2,592,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 172,622 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,900,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.