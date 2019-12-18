Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at CIBC

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hexo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hexo from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.78.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.19. Hexo has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$11.29. The company has a market cap of $732.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

