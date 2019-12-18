Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Cormark

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.25. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEXO. CIBC reduced their target price on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.58.

HEXO opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $732.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$11.29.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

