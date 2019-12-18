Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $121.00 at Nomura

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price upped by Nomura from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.63.

NYSE HLT opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,226 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 700.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

