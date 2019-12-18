HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 321473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.