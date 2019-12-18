Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered Hochschild Mining to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Banco Santander restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 213 ($2.80).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 159.30 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 153.50 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

