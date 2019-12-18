Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 2,500 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

