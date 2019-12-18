Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 57,873 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,783,112.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,300,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $481,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,373 shares of company stock worth $6,816,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

