Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower Sells 14,655 Shares

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HUM stock opened at $363.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $370.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.83.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

