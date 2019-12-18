Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower Sells 400 Shares

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HUM opened at $363.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $370.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 150.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after acquiring an additional 932,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,543,000 after purchasing an additional 690,246 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,507,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.83.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

