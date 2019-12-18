Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Lowered to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 135 ($1.78).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.75).

LON:HNT opened at GBX 70.10 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.12. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

