Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$10.23 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.48 and a 1 year high of C$18.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

