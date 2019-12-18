Hyper Speed Network Achieves Market Cap of $269,540.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and MXC. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $269,540.00 and $24,825.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 68.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Token Profile

Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,331,115 tokens. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper Speed Network’s official website is www.hsn.link. Hyper Speed Network’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

