Hyperion Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $20.22 million and $2.85 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion's official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion's official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

