IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.55, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Get IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH alerts:

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.