IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman Sells 1,000 Shares

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $228,370.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total transaction of $434,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average of $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $161.39 and a one year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $5,363,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.10.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

