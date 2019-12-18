Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of IMUX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $15,731,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.