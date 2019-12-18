Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday.

IMO stock opened at C$33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

