Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Lowered to Equal at Stephens

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

