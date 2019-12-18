Insider Buying: Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) insider Jean Matterson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,351 ($57.23) per share, for a total transaction of £21,755 ($28,617.47).

CGT stock opened at GBX 4,350.80 ($57.23) on Wednesday. Capital Gearing Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40.29 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,390 ($57.75). The stock has a market cap of $465.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,321.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,306.24.

About Capital Gearing Trust

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

