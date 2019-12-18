Insider Buying: Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) CFO Purchases 17,056 Shares of Stock

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FLNT stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

