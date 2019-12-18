Insider Selling: Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) President Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) President Marc G. Elliott sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $232,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 450,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 69,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

