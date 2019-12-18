Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leonard A. Comma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

