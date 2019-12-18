Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells 18,982 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

