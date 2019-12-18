Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Sells 4,660 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE STL opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

