Insolar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Insolar has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Liqui. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKex, Liqui, Mercatox, Bithumb, Kucoin, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

