International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Insider Nicolas Mirzayantz Sells 924 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $110,513.84.

Shares of IFF opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

