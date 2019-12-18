International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 213300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

