Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 202000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

