Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $594.15.

Shares of ISRG opened at $593.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $596.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 33,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

