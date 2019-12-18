Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 18th (ARE, ASOMF, ATOS, AVB, BRX, BSMX, CCMP, CFPZF, COLD, CRNCY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 18th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $169.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from an add rating to a buy rating.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $230.00 target price on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $163.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal rating to a weight rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a top pick rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an in-line rating to an overweight rating.

