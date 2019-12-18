Investors Buy Large Volume of BRF Put Options (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,569 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,374% compared to the average daily volume of 120 put options.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. BRF has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1,352.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 347,622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.